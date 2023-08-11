Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Redburn Partners from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

