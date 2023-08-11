Amanda Hodges Sells 2,712 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

