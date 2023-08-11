ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $205.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. On average, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $47,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at $363,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,511 shares of company stock valued at $93,148. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 671.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 1,021.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

