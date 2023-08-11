Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,399,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,061,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 302,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.79. 913,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

