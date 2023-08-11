Allbirds, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allbirds in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 40.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIRD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.76. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allbirds by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

