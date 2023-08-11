Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$67.73 and last traded at C$67.61. Approximately 700,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,240,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CSFB upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.8317496 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

