Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03), Zacks reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AQN stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,368. The company has a market cap of C$6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.90. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$8.70 and a 12 month high of C$18.79.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -633.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.