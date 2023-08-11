Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alfen in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations for grid operators, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids; and supplementary offerings to grid connect amongst others PV farms, EV fast-charging hubs, and industrial companies.
