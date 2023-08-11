Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 1.3 %

ALB traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.67. 1,941,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,349. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.59.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.