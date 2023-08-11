Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) PT Lowered to $20.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.06, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Agiliti’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares in the company, valued at $482,944.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,944.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $312,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,530.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,091. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,906,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,411,000 after buying an additional 69,817 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after buying an additional 4,032,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

