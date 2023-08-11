Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $1.40 to $1.44 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.69.

Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 908,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,357. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 3,552.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

