Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.