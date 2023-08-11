Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.67. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 66,613 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Further Reading

