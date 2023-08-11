ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.71 billion. ADT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get ADT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Price Performance

ADT Dividend Announcement

NYSE ADT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.83 and a beta of 1.71. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ADT by 364.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.