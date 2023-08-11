ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 3,073,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.35. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $100,676.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,899.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,818,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,624,382 shares of company stock worth $28,633,895. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,867,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 493,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

