ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Insider Sells $79,551.72 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 364,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACIW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,056,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 181,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 123,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.