Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN) Shares Up 34.9%

Aceragen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 34.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.58. 1,420,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 716% from the average session volume of 174,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Aceragen Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.
Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aceragen during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aceragen in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Aceragen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.
Aceragen Company Profile
Aceragen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare pulmonary and rheumatic diseases in the United States. Its clinical development pipeline includes ACG-701, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for cystic fibrosis pulmonary exacerbations, as well as for melioidosis; and ACG-801 for farber disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aceragen
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Aceragen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceragen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.