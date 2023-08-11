Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN) Shares Up 34.9%

Aceragen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 34.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.58. 1,420,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 716% from the average session volume of 174,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Aceragen Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 26,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aceragen during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aceragen in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Aceragen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Aceragen Company Profile

Aceragen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare pulmonary and rheumatic diseases in the United States. Its clinical development pipeline includes ACG-701, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for cystic fibrosis pulmonary exacerbations, as well as for melioidosis; and ACG-801 for farber disease.

