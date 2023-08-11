ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.52 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 452,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.