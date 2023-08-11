Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.05. 1,351,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,479. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

