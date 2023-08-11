Acadia Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 514.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,796. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKR. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II purchased 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,921.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

