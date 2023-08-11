abrdn National Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VFL)

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Get abrdn National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.