Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASGI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $272,000.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.