abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,788,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the previous session’s volume of 401,252 shares.The stock last traded at $21.27 and had previously closed at $21.15.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 137,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

