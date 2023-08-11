AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $151.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

