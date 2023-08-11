8,245 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.9 %

CAR traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $231.19. 498,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,890. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.38. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.71.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

View Our Latest Report on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.