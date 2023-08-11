598,800 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 598,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,803,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Up 1.5 %

FSLY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 2,028,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,360. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,516,654 shares in the company, valued at $85,824,333.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,516,654 shares in the company, valued at $85,824,333.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $115,672.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 312,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,963 shares of company stock worth $4,656,253. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

About Fastly

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.