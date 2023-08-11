4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDMT. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $16.65 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $553.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.36.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $36,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.