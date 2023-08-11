404,120 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 404,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 9.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

