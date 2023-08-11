3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $8.08

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $7.64. 3D Systems shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 1,120,273 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

3D Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.10.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $74,517.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

