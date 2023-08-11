396,809 Shares in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Purchased by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 396,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,000. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury makes up 5.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 25.11% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBX. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 342,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 112,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 4.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 44.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 176,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

