20,585 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in FOX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in FOX by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.49 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

