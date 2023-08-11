1ST Source Bank Sells 73 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,599 shares of company stock worth $204,140,990. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $374.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

