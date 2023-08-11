1ST Source Bank Sells 607 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

