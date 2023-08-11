1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after acquiring an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE V traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.24. 4,777,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,337. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $447.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

