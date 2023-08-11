1ST Source Bank Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after buying an additional 572,632 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.77. 1,523,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,955. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

