1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,813,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,091,285. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

