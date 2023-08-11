1ST Source Bank Has $88.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $88,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,548. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

