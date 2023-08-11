1ST Source Bank Has $18.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,338. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $54.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

