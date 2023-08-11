1ST Source Bank Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.94. 2,724,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $165.59 and a one year high of $284.45.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.