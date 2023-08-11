1,231 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

