Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.0 %

XENE traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 186,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,343. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

