Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 68,757 Shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,757 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.91% of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,831,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of EFHT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,209. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

