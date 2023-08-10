Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 14,145 Shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 519,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 129,002 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 389,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $3,232,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FICV remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Frontier Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $262.50 million, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.02.

Frontier Investment Profile

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

