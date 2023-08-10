Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 361,230 Shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMAC – Free Report) by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,230 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 4.35% of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition by 473.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,078,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 422,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMAC stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Haikou, China.

