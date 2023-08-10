Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Free Report) by 4,235.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,281 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Mobiv Acquisition worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOBV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Russia, and Iran. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

