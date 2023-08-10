Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWEL. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of HWEL stock remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Thursday. 2,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,389. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

