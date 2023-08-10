Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rogers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Rogers Stock Up 1.2 %

ROG stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.20. 31,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $270.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.50.

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

