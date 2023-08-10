WeWork Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 18,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,305% compared to the typical volume of 1,344 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WE shares. BTIG Research cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork Trading Up 64.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in WeWork during the first quarter worth about $252,116,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 148.9% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 18,101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 329.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,452,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 238.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,462,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 218,021,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $450.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. WeWork has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

