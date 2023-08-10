WeWork Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WEGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 18,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,305% compared to the typical volume of 1,344 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WE shares. BTIG Research cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WeWork

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in WeWork during the first quarter worth about $252,116,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 148.9% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 18,101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 329.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,452,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 238.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,462,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Trading Up 64.2 %

NYSE:WE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 218,021,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $450.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. WeWork has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

WeWork (NYSE:WEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

