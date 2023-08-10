Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.65% from the company’s current price.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WPRT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,098. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 327,021 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,226,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 942,667 shares in the last quarter.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

