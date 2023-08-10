WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Buys A$59,076.00 in Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 59,076 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$59,076.00 ($38,865.79).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 59,930 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$59,930.00 ($39,427.63).
- On Monday, June 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 8,473 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$8,617.04 ($5,669.11).
- On Friday, June 2nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,753 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$9,918.80 ($6,525.53).
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 7,419 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,478.35 ($4,919.97).
- On Monday, May 29th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 7,952 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,063.33 ($5,304.82).
- On Thursday, May 25th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 11,159 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,281.75 ($7,422.20).
- On Monday, May 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,214 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,214.00 ($6,061.84).
- On Friday, May 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 10,626 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,466.61 ($6,885.93).
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 10,187 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,932.33 ($6,534.42).
- On Monday, May 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,320 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,753.16 ($9,706.03).
WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance
WAM Strategic Value Company Profile
